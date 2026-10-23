Joann Butler Shares Fresh Fall Finds for Busy Weeknights and Game-Day Gatherings

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Shipt.

All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fall calendars can fill up quickly with busy weeknights, football games, and seasonal gatherings, which can make finding time to shop and prepare meals more challenging.

Lifestyle expert Joann Butler joined the show to share some of her fresh fall finds and discuss a partnership between Shipt and Sprouts Farmers Market that gives shoppers access to fresh, organic and specialty groceries through same-day delivery.

Shipt Teams Up With Sprouts Farmers Market



According to Butler, the partnership provides Shipt shoppers access to groceries from more than 500 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country.

The selection includes fresh and organic produce, wellness products, specialty items, and other groceries shoppers may need for fall.

AI-Powered Help With Grocery Shopping



Butler also highlighted Ask Shipt, an AI shopping assistant.

According to the segment, the feature can recommend products based on dietary preferences, suggest ingredient substitutions, and provide ideas for occasions ranging from weeknight meals to holiday gatherings.

Another option highlighted by Butler is Shipt Kits, which bundle items together for specific occasions. Examples mentioned during the interview included a chili night or game-day party.

Shoppers can also select a preferred shopper.

Fall Favorites From Sprouts Farmers Market



Butler also shared some of her favorite seasonal finds available from Sprouts Farmers Market.

Her picks included pumpkin spice drizzled popcorn, ingredients for organic apple cider mimosas and a vegan pumpkin-shaped pasta. She also highlighted baking ingredients and fall comfort foods as other options for the season.

A Limited-Time Offer

The segment also featured promotional offers tied to the partnership.

Butler said shoppers can receive 50% off their first Sprouts Farmers Market order of $35 or more, with a maximum savings of $20, by using the code SPROUTS50.

She also said new members can receive a 99-cent-per-month membership for their first four months through November 7.

From seasonal treats to ingredients for weeknight dinners and game-day gatherings, Butler’s fall finds offer several options for shoppers looking to stock up during a busy time of year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.