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Imagine signing away your digital likeness for millions of dollars, only to watch an artificial intelligence version of yourself become more famous than you are.

That's the premise behind Inevitable, a new drama featuring Aki Avni that examines what can happen when an actor loses control of an AI-generated version of himself.

The story follows an actor who is tired of chasing roles and wants to spend more time with his young daughter. He signs a historic agreement with an AI studio that requires one full-body scan and gives the company unlimited use of his digital likeness. In return, he receives millions of dollars while the AI version of him does the work.

But the opportunity quickly takes a darker turn when his face appears everywhere, and his newfound fame begins working against him.

Losing Control of Your AI Double

Avni described the heart of the story as "losing control of your AI double."

The concept gave the creative team an opportunity to experiment with AI as part of the production itself. Avni said he worked alongside the writer and production team to create within this new technological environment.

For Avni, part of the excitement came from being involved as new technology begins creating additional possibilities for storytelling.

A New Way to Watch Entertainment

Inevitable also explores a different format from traditional film and television.

Avni described the project as a micro-drama series designed for mobile viewing, allowing audiences to watch an episode when they have a spare couple of minutes.

He sees the format as another development in entertainment alongside the traditional small and big screens audiences already know.

Can AI Work With Actors Instead of Replacing Them?

With AI becoming increasingly prominent in entertainment, one of the biggest concerns is whether the technology will eventually replace human performers.

Avni said one of the project's biggest creative challenges involved recognizing that AI doesn't necessarily have to replace actors. Instead, he believes filmmakers can create a model in which technology, production teams, actors and other artists collaborate.

That approach gave Avni an opportunity to work alongside writers, directors and technicians operating in the evolving AI production space.

Seeing Yourself Perform Without Actually Performing

The experience also changed the way Avni views his own craft.

Avni reflected on years of traditional preparation with acting coaches, including Bernard Hiller, saying he never imagined reaching a point where he could sit in front of a screen with a production team and generate scenes and performances digitally.

The result creates an unusual experience for an actor: seeing a version of yourself perform even though you did not physically perform the scene.

"It's not you. It's all computerized," Avni said, calling the experience "fascinating."

With Inevitable, the technology behind the production mirrors the questions raised by the story itself, including who controls a performer's likeness, what role AI should play in entertainment, and whether artificial intelligence can become a creative partner instead of a replacement for human talent.

The segment states that Inevitable is out now on the Shortical app.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.