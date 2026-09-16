Hurricane prep goes beyond flashlights: Water filtration and drying solutions to consider

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Just N Life. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hurricane preparedness means thinking beyond flashlights and batteries. Two often-overlooked concerns are access to clean drinking water during utility disruptions and safely drying damp areas after storm-related leaks or water intrusion.

During a hurricane, water creates two distinct problems: dependable drinking water and the moisture a storm may leave behind.

The Boroux® water filter system uses gravity to operate, requiring no electricity or plumbing. That makes it a practical option if utilities are disrupted.

Its activated carbon filters are designed to reduce more than 80 contaminants from an appropriate water source and have been independently tested and certified. The stainless-steel system comes in 1.8- and 3-gallon sizes and is available in stainless steel, black, and white finishes.

Experts recommend keeping the system accessible and learning how to use it before a storm hits, and making sure another adult in the household knows how it works, too.

"A hurricane warning is not the time to start searching for instructions," Nekia Nichelle said.

It is also important to always follow local water advisories. A household filter cannot make floodwater or saltwater safe to drink.

Once standing water has been removed and an area is safe for electrical equipment, an air mover can help speed up the drying process.

The B-Air VP 25 air mover is designed to dry damp carpeting, floors, walls, and hard-to-reach spaces. Its motor creates a strong, concentrated stream of air across wet surfaces to help them dry faster. The unit has 3 speeds and can sit horizontally or at a 45-degree angle, and units can be stacked as needed.

At approximately 11 pounds, its handle and stackable design make it easy to move and store.

Prepare for both the storm and the recovery. Have a plan for filtered drinking water, keep supplies accessible, and know how to safely begin drying your home if water gets inside.

A little preparation today can make recovery more manageable and help your family move through the unexpected with confidence.

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