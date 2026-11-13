How to Save on Thanksgiving Dinner Without Sacrificing the Feast

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amazon Grocery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Thanksgiving traditions often revolve around a big meal with family and friends, but putting that feast together can take both time and money.

Griffin Buch, spokesperson for Amazon, shared ways shoppers can stretch their holiday budgets while simplifying everything from buying the turkey to stocking up on necessities for leftovers.

Save on Thanksgiving Dinner Essentials

According to Buch, Amazon Grocery offers Thanksgiving staples from brands including Butterball, Stove Top, Kraft and Campbell's.

The featured deals include frozen turkeys for as low as 79 cents per pound. Fresh turkeys are expected to be available starting November 14 for 99 cents per pound, according to the segment.

Shoppers can also find up to 40% off select hosting essentials.

Make Hosting a Little Easier

Saving money isn't the only consideration when preparing Thanksgiving dinner. Cutting down on kitchen work can also make hosting less stressful.

Buch recommends considering items such as prepared charcuterie and premade side dishes to reduce preparation time.

Disposable plates and utensils from brands such as Hefty can help reduce the number of dishes waiting after dinner, while Ziploc bags can come in handy for storing Thanksgiving leftovers.

Skip Extra Trips to the Grocery Store

For shoppers who want to avoid multiple trips to the store, Buch highlighted same-day delivery.

Customers can combine items including turkey, fresh produce and Thanksgiving table essentials into a single order.

According to Buch, teams selecting fresh produce check all six sides of each item before placing it in a delivery bag. Eligible perishables are also covered by Amazon's freshness guarantee.

Do You Need Amazon Prime?

The everyday prices featured through Amazon Grocery are available to everyone, but Prime members have access to additional delivery benefits.

According to Buch, Prime members can receive free same-day delivery on qualifying orders over $25.

According to Buch, Prime members can receive $0 delivery fees on qualifying Uber Eats restaurant orders over $25, providing another option for those who want to keep the kitchen clean before Thanksgiving Day.

From shopping for an affordable turkey to having groceries delivered to the door, the featured options are intended to help families spend less time worrying about holiday logistics and more time enjoying Thanksgiving together.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.