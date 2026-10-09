Housing Crisis in Trinidad and Tobago Forcing Families to Make Difficult Choices

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Habitat for Humanity. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The growing housing affordability crisis in Trinidad and Tobago is forcing many families to make difficult decisions that reach far beyond paying rent or maintaining a home. According to Jennifer Messiah, National Director of Habitat for Humanity in the Caribbean nation, rising housing costs are affecting everything from education and healthcare to overall quality of life.

During a recent discussion about housing challenges, Jennifer Messiah said research conducted in Trinidad and Tobago produced findings similar to those seen in the United States and more than 20 other countries. The studies found that many families are sacrificing educational opportunities, healthcare needs, and other essential expenses in order to secure or maintain housing.

According to the findings, the housing crisis represents more than a shortage of homes or increasing costs. It creates broader social and economic consequences that affect individuals, families, and entire communities.

Housing insecurity can begin long before a family loses its home. Jennifer Messiah explained that challenges related to land ownership and affordability often create financial pressures that force households to make difficult tradeoffs. She noted that roughly one in three families are facing these kinds of decisions, highlighting the widespread impact of housing-related financial stress.

The effects can influence major life decisions. Families may have to weigh the costs of housing against educational opportunities for their children, daily necessities such as groceries, and other critical household expenses. In some cases, medical needs may take priority over housing costs, creating additional hardship for already struggling households. Reports of increasing homelessness further illustrate the seriousness of the issue.

Habitat for Humanity believes addressing the crisis will require cooperation across multiple sectors. Jennifer Messiah emphasized the importance of partnerships between government agencies, private businesses, and community organizations to develop solutions that improve access to safe and affordable housing.

While housing challenges continue to affect communities around the world, advocates say collaborative efforts can help create pathways toward greater housing stability and affordability for families in Trinidad and Tobago and beyond.

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