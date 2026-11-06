Hot Holiday Toys: Fun Gift Ideas for Kids of All Ages

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Playwise Partners. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday shopping season is here, and finding the right toys for the kids on your list can sometimes be a challenge.

Toy expert Sheena Stephens joined the show to share some of the season’s hottest holiday toy picks, featuring everything from collectible plushies and fidget toys to hands-on art projects, remote-controlled dinosaurs and creative building sets.

Miiloo Christmas Clip-on Plushie

The seven-inch plushies come in blind boxes, adding an element of surprise to each purchase. The collection features seven characters, each with a Christmas theme.

The plushies can also clip onto a backpack or purse, allowing kids and collectors to take some holiday spirit with them wherever they go.

Wigglitz Assorted Themes

Another pick for collectors is Wigglitz Assorted Themes, featuring fidgety collectibles with hundreds of options to collect.

The toys are offered in a variety of themes, including food and Dino Ocean. A holiday-themed Frosty series features seasonal characters such as Santa and his reindeer.

The segment also teased an upcoming Angry Birds collection tied to the next movie.

Pour Palz Sports Mode

For kids who enjoy arts and crafts, Stephens showcased Pour Palz Sports Mode.

The craft kit includes blank bears and three paint colors that can be mixed and poured over the figures to create one-of-a-kind marbled designs.

The Sports Mode version also includes bear sneakers and jelly charms, giving kids another way to personalize their creations.

Mosasaurus Encounter Water Dino

Jurassic World fans can take the prehistoric action into the water with the Mosasaurus Encounter Water Dino.

The remote-controlled dinosaur can navigate through water, making it suitable for a pool or bathtub. The toy features multidirectional swimming, a realistic whiplash-style tail and the ability to shoot water.

Build an Undersea Adventure

For kids who enjoy magnetic building toys, Stephens also featured a new 58-piece undersea adventure set.

The set includes curved tiles that allow kids to create domed observation pods, along with sea creatures, a slide and tactile sensory tiles featuring popping elements.

Build Big With the Ultimate Maker Box Kit

Rounding out the holiday toy picks is an Ultimate Maker Box Kit designed to inspire creativity through cardboard construction.

The kit provides tools children can use to transform cardboard into imaginative creations, whether they want to build an elaborate fort, an indoor snowman or something entirely their own.

Stephens said the creative possibilities can help keep the fun going long after the holiday season ends.

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