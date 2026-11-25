Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broadry TV. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the busy holiday travel season underway and shopping season in full swing, families are looking for ways to save money while creating memorable experiences together.

Reporter Julie Loffredi highlights several travel and shopping trends for the season, from discovering Europe's culinary scene by rail to taking advantage of Black Friday offers and planning multigenerational getaways closer to home.

Explore Europe's Food Scene by Train

For travelers who plan their vacations around food, Europe offers an opportunity to combine several culinary destinations into one trip.

Trainline allows travelers to book train tickets connecting cities and countries across Europe, making it possible to experience everything from restaurants in Rome to historic Irish pubs and regional specialties such as brown soda bread.

The segment also highlights newly available routes in Ireland, giving travelers another option for venturing beyond traditional tourist destinations and experiencing local food and cultural traditions.

Travelers Are Planning Trips Around Discounts

Saving money is having a major influence on travel decisions.

According to Booking.com data cited in the segment, 28% of U.S. travelers are planning entire trips around discounts.

For Black Friday, Booking.com is offering up to 40% off hotels and 25% off rental cars, along with savings on flights, cruises, attractions and airport transfers. The featured offers are available through December 2.

Black Friday Shopping Comes With an Extra Incentive

For families shopping for holiday gifts, Academy Sports + Outdoors is highlighting toys and activities designed to bring families together.

As part of the retailer's Black Friday promotion, the first 100 customers in line at each participating Academy location will receive a bonus card valued between $20 and $500, according to the segment. The cards can be redeemed in stores from November 27 through November 29.

Multigenerational Families Look to Orlando

Another trend highlighted in the segment involves families trading packed vacation itineraries for more meaningful time together.

Evermore Orlando Resort and Conrad Orlando at Evermore are positioning themselves for multigenerational holiday travel, with spacious multi-bedroom accommodations that allow extended families to stay together.

The properties also offer holiday traditions and experiences geared toward families who want to celebrate together without leaving Florida.

Travelers Are Already Thinking About 2027

For some travelers, vacation planning is already extending into the 2027 camping season.

Thousand Trails offers a network of more than 200 campgrounds across 25 states, giving families options to plan outdoor vacations, discover destinations, and spend time together.

Whether the goal is booking a discounted holiday getaway, exploring Europe by train or getting a head start on next year's outdoor adventures, the segment highlights one common theme: travelers are looking for ways to combine memorable experiences with value.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.