Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cashapp, Afterpay. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Creating holiday magic for the family can come with a significant financial burden, especially when rising prices collide with growing wish lists and pressure to make the season memorable.

A new report from Cash App and Afterpay examines the financial and emotional pressures parents are facing this holiday season. Financial therapist Lindsay Bryan-Podvin says setting realistic expectations and creating a spending plan can help families enjoy the holidays without carrying unnecessary financial stress into the new year.

Nearly Half of Parents Report More Financial Stress

According to the Cash App and Afterpay survey, 47% of parents say they are more financially stressed this holiday season compared with last year.

Bryan-Podvin says rising costs are putting additional pressure on parents who want to give their children a memorable holiday while still staying within their budgets.

Viral toys, lengthy wish lists and children's expectations can quickly clash with what a family can realistically afford. But Bryan-Podvin says parents shouldn't feel guilty about establishing boundaries.

A Wish List Isn't a Shopping List

One of Bryan-Podvin's biggest pieces of advice is to change the way families think about holiday wish lists.

Parents can explain that children may not receive everything they've requested and that different families celebrate the holidays in different ways.

As Bryan-Podvin puts it, a wish list is not a demand list or a shopping list.

Setting those expectations can help children understand financial boundaries without taking away from the excitement of the season.

Plan Holiday Purchases in Advance

When several holiday expenses arrive at once, planning ahead can help families manage their cash flow.

Bryan-Podvin highlighted Cash App Savings as one tool families can use to plan in advance for purchases.

She also recommends being strategic about holiday sales. A discounted item isn't necessarily a good deal if it wasn't something you intended to buy in the first place.

That means creating a list and a budget before shopping can be just as important as finding the lowest advertised price.

Be Thoughtful About Installment Payments

For planned purchases, Bryan-Podvin also discussed using flexible payment options such as Afterpay to spread payments over time and provide additional room in a family's short-term cash flow.

Installment payments, however, still represent spending that must fit within the household budget. The central message of the segment is to plan purchases rather than allowing sales and holiday pressure to dictate how much gets spent.

Holiday Magic Doesn't Require an Unlimited Budget

Ultimately, Bryan-Podvin says parents should remember that memorable holidays aren't defined by the amount of money they spend.

Holiday traditions, family time, and shared experiences can create lasting memories without requiring an unlimited gift budget.

Having a budget can also help families enter the new year feeling refreshed rather than regretting how much they spent during the holidays.

Families looking for additional information about the report and the budgeting tools discussed in the segment can visit the Cash App and Afterpay resources referenced during the interview.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.