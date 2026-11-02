Holiday Respiratory Illnesses: Why Acting Quickly Could Make a Difference

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Pharmacists Assoc. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday season brings family gatherings, parties, and plenty of time spent together indoors. Unfortunately, it can also coincide with the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Loretta Giusti, a pharmacist with the American Pharmacists Association, says recognizing symptoms and acting quickly can be especially important, and your neighborhood pharmacist can be a valuable resource when illness strikes.

Why Acting Quickly Matters

When respiratory symptoms develop, timing may be important for certain treatments.

According to Dr. Giusti, some antiviral medications need to be started within five days of symptom onset. That makes it important not to automatically dismiss symptoms as a cold or seasonal allergies.

Local pharmacists can help people evaluate their symptoms and understand whether testing or additional treatment may be appropriate. Dr. Giusti says pharmacists may also be familiar with a patient's health conditions, allowing them to help guide informed decisions about next steps.

Who May Be at Greater Risk?

Some people may face a greater risk of complications from respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Giusti highlighted adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with underlying medical conditions as groups that should pay particular attention to symptoms. Conditions mentioned during the interview include asthma, COPD, obesity, and diabetes.

People who are concerned about their individual risk can speak with their pharmacist about their symptoms and whether they should consider testing or treatment.

"Spread Some Joy, Not Germs"

With holiday travel and family gatherings approaching, Dr. Giusti offered a simple reminder: "Let's spread some joy, not germs."

She recommends basic precautions such as washing your hands and taking symptoms seriously. If someone isn't feeling well, she advises against simply assuming symptoms are caused by allergies. Instead, a local pharmacy can help determine appropriate next steps.

If you're sick, staying home and skipping a gathering can also help protect others while giving you time to recover.

Your Local Pharmacist Can Be a Resource

During a busy holiday season, physician offices, urgent care centers, and emergency rooms may experience increased demand. Community pharmacists can provide another accessible healthcare resource for people trying to determine what to do when respiratory symptoms develop.

Dr. Giusti encourages people to visit their local pharmacy for additional guidance, noting that pharmacists are members of the community who are available to help.

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