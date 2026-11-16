Holiday Jewelry Gift Ideas That Make a Sparkling Statement

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Ross-Simons. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Some holiday gifts are enjoyed for a season, while others can become meaningful pieces that last for years.

Jewelry expert Katie Warner Johnson shared several sparkling gift ideas from Ross-Simons, highlighting pieces that can celebrate personal style, important milestones and the people who made the past year special.

Build a Statement-Making Bangle Stack

For those who believe more is more, Warner Johnson recommends starting with a stack of Italian gold bangles.

She says maximalism is having a moment in jewelry, making the holidays an opportunity to embrace pieces that stand out rather than blend in. A bangle stack also offers flexibility because it can be built over time. Shoppers can start with one or two bracelets and add additional pieces for future holidays and special occasions.

Make a Statement With a Cocktail Ring

Another gift idea is a bold cocktail ring.

Warner Johnson highlighted options ranging from diamonds and sapphires to colorful statement gemstones with significant carat weight. One featured piece draws inspiration from 1950s and Art Deco styles, combining diamonds and sapphires for an eye-catching look.

For Warner Johnson, cocktail rings aren't meant to be subtle. They're conversation starters that give the wearer an opportunity to express individual style through color and sparkle.

Celebrate a Milestone With a Tennis Bracelet

Tennis bracelets can also turn a holiday present into a way of recognizing an important moment.

Warner Johnson described tennis bracelets as "milestone markers," suggesting them for someone who experienced a significant life event during the year, whether that's welcoming a child, selling a business, getting married or celebrating another personal accomplishment.

Options featured during the segment included both lab-grown and mined diamonds, along with custom jewelry.

For shoppers working within a smaller budget, Warner Johnson also highlighted colorful gemstone tennis bracelets set in sterling silver. She suggested them as potential gifts for friends, holiday hosts or even a white elephant exchange.

Give Classic Pearls a Modern Look

When asked to choose a favorite piece from the collection, Warner Johnson went with a pair of South Sea pearl earrings accented with diamonds.

She described the jewelry as a modern take on traditional pearls, with subtle movement and a matching necklace available to complete the look.

Whether you're looking for something colorful and playful or a piece designed to commemorate a major milestone, jewelry can offer a highly personal way to celebrate someone during the holiday season.

The featured jewelry is available through Ross-Simons, which Warner Johnson said offers more than 15,000 styles, along with custom jewelry and specialties in Italian gold and gemstones. Visit ross-simons.com.

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