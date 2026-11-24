Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cricut, IPSY, Dell Technologies. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With so many holiday gifts hitting the market, finding something practical, thoughtful, and worth the money can be challenging.

Tech journalist, lifestyle host and mom Anna De Souza shared several of the season’s hottest gift and gadget trends, with ideas for photo lovers, beauty fans, students, travelers and creators.

Turn Digital Memories Into Personalized Gifts

For shoppers looking to add a personal touch to their presents, Anna De Souza highlighted the Cricut Sticker Printer, a machine designed to bring photos and memories from a phone into the physical world.

The device can be used to print family photos for framing or sharing. It can also help users create personalized holiday cards, stickers, and labels from home.

Anna De Souza recommends it for anyone who enjoys taking pictures, sharing memories, or making customized projects. It offers a way to turn snapshots into tangible keepsakes rather than leaving them stored on a phone.

Give Beauty Fans a Season of Surprises

For beauty lovers, Anna De Souza recommended Ipsy, a curated membership service that delivers beauty and skincare products each month.

The segment also featured the company’s holiday advent calendar, which includes 25 compartments filled with beauty products. According to the interview, the calendar contains a reported $682 worth of products and costs less than $180. It is also available to shoppers who are not members of the subscription service.

Gift-givers can also choose three-, six-, or 12-month memberships, with options starting at approximately $52. Each delivery is personalized based on the recipient’s preferences, helping even a last-minute present feel more thoughtful.

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