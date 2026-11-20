Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi De Avila. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Holiday shopping doesn't have to be stressful. Whether you're searching for something stylish, a health-focused gadget, a cozy treat, or a beauty surprise, this seasonal gift roundup offers ideas for a variety of people on your list.

Fashion and Holiday Finds at Burlington

For shoppers looking to stretch their holiday budget, Burlington offers options ranging from men's, women's, and children's fashion to shoes, baby essentials, home and car gifts, pet supplies, and everyday necessities.

Shoppers can also look for holiday party outfits, seasonal home décor and gift-wrapping essentials, making it possible to tackle several parts of the holiday shopping list in one trip. The segment highlights Burlington as a place to find recognizable brands and current styles without paying full price.

A Smart Ring for the Wellness Fan

For someone who loves combining technology with wellness, the segment highlights the Oura Ring 5 as a way to stay connected to personal health information.

The smart ring features a jewelry-inspired design and provides personalized health data. According to the segment, it's 40% smaller than the previous generation, with a thin, durable, and scratch-resistant design. It also offers up to one week of battery life and comes in four colors.

Cozy Comfort for the Holidays

For the person who appreciates the gift of comfort, OOFOS Sherpa Mules bring the recovery-footwear brand's cushioning into a cozy shoe designed for relaxing at home.

The women's mules feature a plush Sherpa lining designed to provide warmth and insulation while remaining breathable and lightweight. They also incorporate the brand's signature foam footbed and outsole for supportive comfort.

A Holiday Countdown for Beauty Lovers

Beauty fans can count down to the holidays with the Jurlique Advent Calendar, featuring 24 skincare and body-care products.

The collection includes products such as Activating Water Essence, Herbal Recovery, Rare Rose Cream and Lavender Hand Cream, along with additional beauty surprises.

From affordable fashion and wellness technology to comfortable footwear and skin-care treats, these gift ideas provide plenty of inspiration for checking off a few more names on the holiday shopping list.

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