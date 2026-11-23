Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Donato Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Finding the right holiday gift can be challenging, especially when your shopping list includes everyone from beauty lovers and kids to the four-legged members of the family.

Registered dietitian, lifestyle host, and mom of three, Gisela Bouvier stopped by to share timely products and gift ideas designed to make seasonal shopping a little easier.

A Fragrant Gift for Beauty Lovers

For the beauty lover on your list, Gisela Bouvier highlighted a new hair and body mist collection from Luseta, a brand known for its salon-quality shampoos, conditioners, and treatments.

The collection is designed to refresh both the hair and skin while providing a lightweight, long-lasting fragrance without feeling heavy or sticky. Gisela Bouvier says the mists can be used for everyday fragrance layering or quick touch-ups on the go.

According to the segment, the formulas are sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, as well as clinically and dermatologist-tested. Individual bottles retail for about $16, while a holiday discovery set featuring four varieties is priced at approximately $29. That makes the set an option for gift exchanges, Secret Santa presents, or stocking stuffers.

Creative, Screen-Free Fun for Kids

For younger recipients, Gisela Bouvier recommends Clixo, a magnetic building toy designed to encourage kids to put down their screens and use their imaginations.

The flexible magnetic pieces can bend, snap, and twist together, allowing children to create a variety of shapes and designs. Gisela Bouvier, who says her own children love them, also points to the toy's portability and easy cleanup as advantages for families traveling during the holidays.

According to the segment, the toy was recognized by Parents and Good Housekeeping in 2026. Clixo products are available through retailers including Target, Amazon, BJ's, Barnes & Noble, Pottery Barn Kids, Nordstrom, and TJ Maxx.

Don't Forget the Cats

Pets are part of the family, too, and Gisela Bouvier included a pair of ideas for cat owners looking to add something special under the tree.

She highlighted INABA Churu creamy puree cat treats, which are served directly from a tube and can provide an interactive way for owners to treat and bond with their cats. The treats featured in the segment come in tuna and chicken varieties and are available in different package sizes. Shop at Publix and Inabafoods.com.

For a more practical pet-related gift, Gisela Bouvier also featured ARM & HAMMER HardBall Cat Litter, particularly for households preparing to welcome holiday guests.

According to the segment, the lightweight litter offers long-lasting odor control, forms compact clumps, and is 99.9% dust-free to help make cleanup easier. It is available at retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Petco, and Chewy.

Make Holiday Shopping a Little Easier

From a beauty discovery set and hands-on children's toy to treats and practical essentials for cats, Gisela Bouvier's recommendations cover several different names on the holiday shopping list.

And whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer, a gift for a child, or something for a beloved pet, starting with the recipient's everyday interests can help make holiday shopping simpler and more personal.

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