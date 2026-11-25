Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello JS Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday shopping season is officially underway, which means it's time to start checking names off the gift list.

Whether you're shopping for fashion lovers, tech fans, aging parents, or someone who would rather unwrap a vacation, these featured finds offer a variety of ideas for making the season a little more memorable.

Find Gifts for the Whole Family at Burlington

For shoppers trying to stretch their holiday budgets, Burlington offers gift ideas for everyone from tweens to pets.

The retailer's seasonal selection includes trending holiday décor, beauty kits, fashion, and cozy accessories. With new merchandise arriving regularly, shoppers can browse different options while looking for lower-priced gifts for multiple people on their lists.

Give the Gift of Technology

For shoppers looking to make technology part of the holidays, Apple offers several options.

The iPad Air combines portability with performance, making it an option for everything from entertainment and communication to everyday tasks.

The MacBook Air is another featured gift idea, with 13-inch and 15-inch models available in a variety of colors.

With Cyber Monday approaching, technology can be a particularly popular category for shoppers watching for holiday deals.

Help Older Loved Ones Stay Connected With JubileeTV

The holidays can also serve as a reminder of how important it is to remain connected with aging parents and other loved ones throughout the year.

JubileeTV is designed to make those connections easier without requiring older adults to learn complicated new technology.

A small box connects to the television, allowing authorized family members to help remotely through their phones. Family members can change the TV channel, adjust the volume, or correct the input without having to make a trip to the home.

Video calls can also appear directly on the television without requiring the older adult to press a button.

Other features include an activity feed that can indicate movement in the room and a drop-in capability designed to help family members check in. Multiple relatives and caregivers can be added to the app, creating another way for families to stay connected when they don't live nearby.

The featured Black Friday offer runs through December 4 and includes 50% off the first three months, along with a 60-day risk-free guarantee.

Additional information is available at GetJubileeTV.com.

Give Someone a Caribbean Escape

For the person who would rather receive an experience than another present, a Caribbean getaway could be the ultimate holiday gift.

The segment highlights a private island resort near St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, offering accommodations ranging from treehouses and glamping tents to one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas.

The destination is described as being 70% solar-powered, with island activities and easy access to nearby destinations.

Guests looking to explore beyond the property can charter a boat from the resort's dock to visit the neighboring British Virgin Islands.

St. John's beaches, hiking trails, restaurants, and Cruz Bay are accessible by a complimentary ferry ride of approximately 10 minutes.

Travelers can reach the destination by flying from the U.S. mainland to St. Thomas and continuing by resort ferry. Because the destination is in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the segment notes that U.S. travelers can enjoy the tropical getaway without needing a passport.

The featured Cyber November promotion offers guests who book a three-night stay a fourth night free.

From something stylish under the tree to technology that helps families stay connected or an unforgettable trip, this year's holiday shopping list can include much more than traditional presents.

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