Healthy back-to-school snacks and lunches your kids will actually want to eat

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Sunnie Snacks, G2G Bars, First Day. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Keeping kids fueled through a full day of classes, practices, and after-school activities doesn't have to mean relying on sugar. Whitney Stuart, a registered dietitian and diabetes educator, shared her top picks for building a healthier lunchbox and snack station this school season.

A lunchbox upgrade: Sunnie Snacks

Stuart pointed to Sunnie Snacks as a standout option for busy parents looking for a better lunchbox solution. Founded by two moms who wanted to see a difference in lunchbox options, the brand is launching in 1,500 Target stores nationwide after six years in development.

Sunnie Snacks lunch packs are always gluten-free, always refined sugar-free, and seed-free. Each pack contains 9 to 13 grams of protein and is rich in fiber. The packs feature partners including New Primal and Tillamook Cheese, using grain crackers and a healthy dip to keep kids full and satiated throughout the day.

Beating the sugar crash: G2G Bars

For sustained energy between classes and after-school activities, Stuart recommends G2G Bars.

"They use real ingredients that are actually refrigerated. No preservatives," Stuart said.

G2G Bars are available in multiple flavors and can be ordered through the brand's website or Amazon.com. Stuart said the bars contain healthy fats, fiber, and complete protein to keep kids and young athletes energized all day.

Filling nutritional gaps: First Day vitamins

Picky eating is common in children, but Stuart said parents can ease anxiety about missing nutrients with First Day vitamins. The brand uses a bio-matched approach to create distinct formulas for both toddlers and kids.

"No one gets a watered-down version. Your kid is getting exactly what they need when they need it in the right formula," Stuart said.

Two gummies fulfill the nutritional gap with 75% less sugar than any other leading kids' multivitamin on the market, according to Stuart.

Building the perfect after-school snack station

Stuart's ideal after-school snack station starts with fruits and vegetables, then adds a Sunnie Snacks lunchbox, a G2G Bar in a different flavor each day, and First Day vitamins to cover any remaining nutritional gaps.

For more information, visit whitnessnutrition.com.

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