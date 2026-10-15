Healthier Tailgating: Roxana Ehsani Shares a Feel-Good Drink for Football Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Roxana Ehsani Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hot dogs, wings, burgers and chips may be tailgating staples, but football fans looking to make different choices on game day have more options than ever.

Sports dietitian Roxana Ehsani recently shared one of her beverage picks for tailgate season, highlighting OLIPOP and some of the brand's seasonal flavors.

According to Ehsani, OLIPOP contains between 2 and 5 grams of sugar and 35 to 50 calories per can, depending on the variety. Each can also provides between 6 and 9 grams of fiber.

Ehsani said the beverage offers the classic soda taste people may crave while featuring an ingredient blend intended to support digestive health.

A Fall-Inspired Flavor

For football season, Ehsani highlighted Caramel Apple, a limited-time seasonal OLIPOP flavor inspired by the classic fall treat.

The flavor combines apple with caramel, creating a beverage inspired by the familiar taste of a candy apple.

A Festive Option for the Holidays

The segment also featured Pomegranate Sparkle, another limited-edition variety designed for the holiday season. The flavor combines pomegranate, quince and passionfruit.

Ehsani suggested several ways to serve it beyond simply drinking it straight from the can. The beverage can be poured into a glass, incorporated into a cocktail or mocktail, or used as an ingredient in other recipes.

During the segment, Ehsani also discussed pairing it with pomegranate juice and incorporating the flavor into a preparation served over Greek yogurt.

While traditional game-day favorites aren't going anywhere, beverage swaps and creative serving ideas can offer tailgaters another way to shake up their usual football-season spread.

According to Ehsani, OLIPOP can be found at retailers including Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.

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