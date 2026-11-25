Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Be The Best Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Your home does plenty of hard work during the holidays. It hosts the parties, welcomes the guests, and serves as the setting for everything from holiday meals to morning coffee.

Home improvement and lifestyle experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade say that makes the holiday season a great time to give the house a gift of its own. Their picks include upgrades for the kitchen and backyard that can be enjoyed long after the decorations come down.

Upgrade the Morning Coffee Routine

For the coffee lover on your list, the experts highlighted the JURA J10 Twin, a bean-to-cup coffee machine featuring two precision grinders.

Having two grinders means users can load two different types of coffee beans at the same time, whether that's regular and decaf, light and dark roasts, or beans from different origins. Users can also create a custom blend.

The machine offers up to 46 specialties across four categories, including classic coffee drinks, Hot Light Brew, sweet foam beverages, and cold brew made fresh from the beans. Selections can be made through a panoramic touchscreen, with the option to save favorites.

Fire Up the Grill

For anyone who loves cooking outside, Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade also featured grills from Monument Grills.

According to the segment, the grills feature ThermoCore main burners designed for the high heat needed to create a steakhouse-style sear. The lineup also provides plenty of cooking space for entertaining.

Holiday offers highlighted during the segment include the Mesa 2 bundle, which adds a cover, griddle, and smoker box. The Denali 605 Pro bundle includes 13 accessories and was promoted with $450 in savings, while the Eminence 605 includes a pizza stone and tools. The featured promotion runs through December 5.

Create an Outdoor Kitchen Without Months of Construction

Outdoor kitchens can be major construction projects, but Chip Wade highlighted another approach using Matchless Cabinet grill carts.

Instead of requiring months of masonry work, the grill carts arrive ready to install. Homeowners can roll one into position, add the grill, and get cooking.

The cabinets are made in the United States using marine-grade aluminum and stainless-steel hardware. According to the segment, they're designed to resist rusting, rotting, warping, and peeling in conditions ranging from salt air to snow.

Homeowners can also choose from different colors, finishes, and countertop options. The segment says Matchless Cabinet ships in approximately two weeks, with grill carts included in a once-a-year holiday sale.

Make Nugget Ice at Home

For anyone who considers themselves an "ice snob," the final pick brings nugget ice right to the kitchen countertop.

The Brio 740i countertop nugget ice maker plugs into a standard outlet and doesn't require a dedicated water line. Users simply fill its water tank and turn it on.

According to the segment, the machine can produce its first batch in approximately 10 to 15 minutes and make up to 44 pounds of ice per day.

The featured holiday offer brings the price to $350 with promo code BFCM30 at Brio Water.

From perfecting morning coffee to upgrading backyard entertaining, these home-focused gifts offer options that hosts and their guests can enjoy throughout the holidays and well into the new year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.