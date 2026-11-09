Get Your Home Holiday-Ready With These Kitchen and Bathroom Upgrades

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by SKS, TOTO, Cosentio. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays are a time for entertaining, gathering with family and welcoming guests into your home. A few strategic upgrades can help make those busy weeks more comfortable while adding a touch of luxury that lasts well beyond the season.

Lifestyle editor Joann Butler shared several products designed to get homes ready for holiday hosting, from a smart refrigerator and freezer to spa-inspired bathroom features and durable new countertop surfaces.

Bring Smarter Technology Into the Kitchen

Butler started in the kitchen with a 36-inch integrated column refrigerator and freezer featuring a seven-inch LCD touchscreen.

According to Butler, its AI Fresh technology learns household patterns, including when food may need to be restocked and how users prefer to keep their food cold. Premium interior lighting is designed to make ingredients easier to see.

Homeowners can choose among three finishes, along with a panel-ready option that allows the appliances to blend into surrounding cabinetry.

The freezer also includes a dual ice maker that can produce slow-melting spherical craft ice, offering an entertaining-friendly touch for holiday cocktails and other drinks.

Add Spa-Like Comfort to the Bathroom

The bathroom is another space nearly every holiday guest will visit, and Butler highlighted two products from TOTO designed to bring additional comfort and technology into the room.

The TOTO NEOREST WX1+ S7A combines a toilet and WASHLET into a seamless design, according to the segment. Features highlighted include a heated seat, warm-water cleansing, and warm-air drying.

Butler also highlighted the lid, which automatically opens as someone approaches and closes as they leave.

For homeowners who aren't looking to replace the entire toilet, the segment also featured a TOTO WASHLET option with a wireless remote, personalized cleansing features and instantaneous warm water.

Refresh Kitchen and Bathroom Surfaces

Countertops can also make a significant visual difference in a kitchen or bathroom.

Butler highlighted a new surfacing option from Cosentino featuring three-dimensional veining and recycled content. According to the segment, the material is designed to withstand heat and resist impacts, making it suitable for high-traffic spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms.

The surfaces are also described as low maintenance and easy to clean and are available in six colors. The segment specifically highlighted options featuring gold veining as well as gray and blue veining.

A selection of the surfaces is available through The Home Depot.

Whether the goal is simplifying holiday food storage, making the guest bathroom more comfortable, or refreshing countertops, these upgrades can help prepare a home for entertaining while providing features homeowners can enjoy throughout the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.