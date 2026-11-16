Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CanesWear. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Game day isn't just for people. Miami Hurricanes fans can also get their four-legged family members ready to cheer on the Canes.

This week's featured items from Caneswear put the spotlight on Miami Hurricanes pet gear, giving fans plenty of ways to bring their pets into the game-day fun.

Get Your Pet Ready for Game Day

The featured collection includes a variety of items designed for furry Canes fans.

Pet owners can find leashes, toys, dog bowls, apparel, and other fan gear to help their pets show some Miami Hurricanes spirit.

Whether you're getting ready for a watch party at home or simply want your pet to join the family in representing the Canes, the collection offers several ways to add Miami team colors and spirit to the occasion.

Something for the Whole Canes Family

The pet collection allows Hurricanes fans to shop for their own game-day gear while picking up something for their furry friends at the same time.

From a Canes-themed leash for walks to toys and apparel, the featured products offer another way for households to celebrate their Miami Hurricanes fandom together.

The pet gear is available through Caneswear in-store and online at

caneswear.com

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