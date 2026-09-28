Get ready for game day with the Miami Hurricanes foam finger at CanesWear

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CanesWear has the Miami Hurricanes foam finger as its item of the week.

The foam finger features the U logo on the back and the "You Can" slogan on the front.

The Miami Hurricanes foam finger is available in-store or online at CanesWear.com.

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