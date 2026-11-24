Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CanesWear. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

South Florida sports fans, it’s time to get ready for game day.

Inside South Florida stopped by CanesWear to check out its Panthers collection, featuring gear for fans who want to represent their favorite hockey team in style.

While CanesWear may be known for plenty of Miami Hurricanes merchandise, this time the spotlight is on the cats.

The store’s Panthers section offers options for men and women looking to upgrade their game-day fits.

Fans can find jerseys, jackets, hats, and more, whether they’re heading to the arena, watching with friends, or simply looking to add more Panthers gear to their wardrobe.

The Panthers merchandise featured in the segment is available in-store or online at CanesWear.com.