Game Day style starts here: Discover Canvas jewelry at Caneswear

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CanesWear. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As football season heats up, fans are looking for new ways to show their team spirit while adding a touch of personal style. If you're ready to elevate your game day look, Caneswear's featured Item of the Week may be exactly what you're looking for.

The spotlight is on the Canvas Jewelry Collection, a versatile line of accessories designed to complement your favorite game day outfit. From elegant charm necklaces to simple, stylish "U" pendants, these pieces offer an easy way to showcase your Hurricane pride without sacrificing fashion.

One standout piece features an orange heart accent that perfectly captures the iconic Miami colors, while other designs celebrate the spirit of the Canes with subtle yet meaningful details. Whether you're heading to the stadium, a watch party, or simply representing your team around town, the Canvas Jewelry Collection adds the perfect finishing touch.

Ready to add some Canes flair to your wardrobe? The Canvas Jewelry Collection is available now at Caneswear.com. Visit the store in person or shop online to find your favorite pieces and complete your game day look.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

