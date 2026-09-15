Game day caps at Canes: New branded bill hats available in store and online

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CanesWear. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Canes has new branded bill caps available just in time for game day.

The hats come in a wide variety of options, including the U, the ibis, orange, white, black, and green. The caps are available in-store and at Caneswear.com

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