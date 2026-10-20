From Japan to Miami: Richard Suzuki Takes South Florida Sports Fandom International

Thousands of miles separate Japan and South Florida, but that hasn't stopped Richard Suzuki from becoming a dedicated fan of Miami sports.

From the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes to the Miami Marlins, Miami Heat and Florida Panthers, Suzuki follows South Florida teams from Japan, even when that means waking up during the early morning hours to catch the action.

During the interview, it was 5 a.m. in Japan, a start time that wasn't particularly unusual for Suzuki given his dedication to watching South Florida sports.

It All Started With the Miami Dolphins



Suzuki doesn't have roots in Miami. Instead, he traces his South Florida sports fandom back to a trip to Hawaii about 10 years ago.

Suzuki said he became interested in football while in Hawaii. While looking at the logos of the NFL's 32 teams, one stood out because he felt it had "Hawaiian vibes": the Miami Dolphins.

That decision eventually expanded into a passion for teams throughout South Florida. The segment highlighted his support for the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Marlins, Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Florida Panthers.

Watching Miami Sports From Japan



Following South Florida sports from the other side of the world can require an unusual schedule.

Suzuki said he sometimes gets only four or five hours of sleep while keeping up with games.

His dedication has also attracted attention online. The segment noted that Suzuki has received thousands of views, gained followers, and attracted attention from South Florida sports organizations.

That attention has even resulted in gifts from teams. Suzuki said he received a care package containing merchandise connected to the Miami Marlins.

Sports Become a Connection to Miami Culture



For Suzuki, following Miami's teams goes beyond wins and losses.

He said Miami sports have provided a way for him to learn more about American and Latin culture while living in Japan.

Suzuki has also brought that fandom into his community by hosting watch parties in Japan and sharing his enthusiasm for South Florida teams with others.

No matter the distance or the time difference, Richard Suzuki's dedication shows how sports fandom can stretch well beyond a team's hometown and connect people across the world.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.