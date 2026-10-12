Fort Lauderdale United Player Living Her Dream While Making an Impact On and Off the Field

For many athletes, playing professional soccer is the realization of a lifelong dream. For Kiara Locklear, a returning player with Fort Lauderdale United, that dream has become a reality every time she steps onto the field.

Now in her third year with the club, Kiara joined Fort Lauderdale United shortly after completing her college soccer career. She said she wasn't ready to walk away from the game she loved and was grateful for the opportunity to continue playing at the professional level.

The player credits much of her positive experience to the organization's culture and support system. According to Kiara, the club's staff, coaches, and teammates have helped create an environment that feels like a true community. She also says living in Fort Lauderdale has added to the experience, making the opportunity even more rewarding.

Despite achieving what many young athletes aspire to accomplish, Kiara says she remains grounded by remembering that soccer is not the entirety of who she is. She explained that her faith serves as the foundation of her life and provides purpose beyond the game.

"Every single day" feels like a dream, she said, reflecting on the journey from imagining a professional soccer career as a child to now living it as an adult. Even on difficult days, she tries to keep perspective and appreciate the opportunity to play the sport she loves for a living.

The conversation also highlighted an important upcoming event on the club's schedule. Fort Lauderdale United will host its annual More Than Pink Game, a special match recognizing breast cancer awareness and supporting the mission of the Susan G. Komen organization. The event will honor cancer survivors, feature an honorary captain and celebrate women throughout the community.

As for the remainder of the season, Kiara says her goal is simple: have fun, embrace the moment, and enjoy the experience with teammates and coaches while pursuing victories along the way. Of course, the team also has its sights set on competing for a championship.

Fans interested in attending the More Than Pink Game or following the club throughout the season can find ticket and schedule information through Fort Lauderdale United.

