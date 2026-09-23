Forge Men skincare: Why beef tallow could be the simple solution men have been missing

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Many men skip skincare altogether, and according to men's lifestyle expert Frank Cipolla, the reasons come down to complexity and a lack of products made specifically for them.

"It's complicated. There are so many products out there that are not made for men. And there's so much to choose from," Cipolla said. "That's why Forge Men is so good to have, because it's very easy. It's simple."

What makes Forge Men different

Cipolla said Forge Men stands out because it was specifically designed for men's skin, which he described as thicker and sometimes oilier than women's skin.

The product's key ingredient is beef tallow rendered from grass-fed cattle.

"It's been used for centuries around the world because it works and it makes you look younger," Cipolla said. "It's easy to apply. I use it every morning."

Cipolla said beef tallow seeps directly into the skin and contains vitamins A, D, E, and K.

"It moisturizes a man's skin, and a man's skin is different. It's thicker. Sometimes it gets more oil, but this gets right into the skin," Cipolla said. "There's no reason men my age should be looking haggard if you don't have to."

A 20-second morning routine

For men who want to keep things simple, Cipolla said incorporating Forge Men into a daily routine takes just 20 seconds.

"20 seconds in the morning," Cipolla said. "It's not greasy. It's not oily. It's almost fluffy. You just put it on your face in the morning, and it makes you absolutely look better."

Cipolla, who spent more than 30 years in television, said he was told early in his career that appearance matters no matter your profession.

"The face is the franchise. You have to take care of the face, whether you're a business person, whether you're an athlete, whether you're a middle-aged influencer, you've got to look your best," Cipolla said.

Other products in the Forge Men lineup

In addition to its moisturizer, Forge Men also offers a revitalizing serum and a face wash.

More information is available at try-forge.com.

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