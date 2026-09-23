Forge Men skincare makes it easy for men to look and feel their best every day

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Men's lifestyle expert Frank Cipolla says one of the biggest reasons men skip skincare is because most products on the market are not made for them.

"It's complicated. There are so many products out there that are not made for men. And there's so much to choose from," Cipolla said.

"That's why Forge Men is so good to have, because it's very easy. It's simple."

What makes Forge Men different

Cipolla said Forge Men stands out because it is specifically designed for men and is rendered from grass-fed cattle using beef tallow, an ingredient he said has been used for centuries around the world.

"It is specifically designed for men, period. Full stop. It is rendered from grass-fed cattle. It's been used for centuries around the world because it works and it makes you look younger," Cipolla said.

Cipolla said men's skin is thicker and sometimes produces more oil than women's skin, making a purpose-built product important.

"It has vitamin A, D, E, K, it moisturizes a man's skin, and a man's skin is different. It's thicker. Sometimes it gets more oil, but this gets right into the skin," Cipolla said.

He added that the product is not greasy or oily.

"It's almost fluffy. You just put it on your face in the morning and it makes you absolutely look better," Cipolla said.

A simple routine

For men who do not want a complicated skincare routine, Cipolla said Forge Men fits easily into any morning.

"20 seconds in the morning," Cipolla said.

Cipolla, who said he spent more than 30 years in television, said taking care of your appearance is important no matter what you do.

"The face is the franchise. You have to take care of the face, whether you're a business person, whether you're an athlete, whether you're a middle-aged influencer, you've got to look your best," Cipolla said.

The product line

In addition to its moisturizer, Forge Men also offers a revitalizing serum and a face wash.

More information is available at try-forge.com.

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