Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by HarperCollins. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge has been a Christmas favorite for generations, but its themes of transformation, generosity, and second chances can also provide an opportunity for reflection during the holidays.

Author Rachel Dodge explores those connections in her 25-day A Christmas Carol devotional, pairing the classic story with Scripture and encouraging readers to spend quiet time with God during the busy Christmas season.

Slow Down and Focus on What Matters

Scrooge's obsession with what he has accumulated ultimately causes him to lose sight of the people and relationships around him.

Rachel Dodge says his story can serve as a reminder to slow down and appreciate the people in our lives. She encourages extending generosity, forgiveness, and

Christmas spirit to friends and family, particularly during a season that can quickly become overwhelming.

A Story About Second Chances

Scrooge's transformation also offers a message of hope.

Rachel Dodge says his journey reminds readers that change is possible in relationships, marriages, friendships, and even within ourselves. That transformation may not happen overnight, but gradual change can still be meaningful.

For those hoping to make Christmas more intentional, her advice is simple: slow down. Taking a few quiet moments each day can provide time to appreciate the season, focus on Christ's birth, and step away from some of the clutter and chaos surrounding the holidays.

The devotional is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Christian bookstores, both online and in stores.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.