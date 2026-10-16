Festival del Plátano Returns to Miami Celebrating Food, Culture and Community

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Allapattah Collaborative CDC & Tipico Centroamericano Cafe. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Food, culture and community will come together in Miami for the return of Festival del Plátano, an annual celebration offering local residents and visitors a chance to experience flavors and traditions while supporting businesses in the community.

Denise Galvez Turros, spokesperson for Allapattah Collaborative CDC, joined Senia Soler, owner of Tipico Centroamericano Cafe, and Altagracia Eusebio of Tipico Centroamericano to preview the upcoming festival and showcase a winning dish from last year's competition.

Supporting Allapattah's Small Businesses



During the conversation, Galvez Turros explained that Allapattah Collaborative CDC is a nonprofit that works to help preserve the Allapattah community and support small businesses along its commercial corridor, particularly in the area known as Little Santo Domingo.

The organization provides programs and support for local small businesses, while Festival del Plátano offers another opportunity to celebrate the community.

Festival del Plátano Returns November 15



Now in its third year, Festival del Plátano is scheduled for November 15 at Juan Pablo Park.

Among the festival's featured activities is the Plátano Showdown, which puts the spotlight on creative dishes incorporating plantains.

The festival isn't limited to celebrating one culture. According to the guests, the event welcomes and celebrates different cultures while recognizing the strong Dominican influence within the community.

A Winning Dish Brings Two Cultures Together



Soler and Eusebio represented Tipico Centroamericano, the restaurant behind last year's winning festival dish.

The featured creation incorporates plantain, salami, cheese, and eggs, bringing together culinary influences from Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

The restaurant is located at 1680 NW 36th Street and serves dishes representing Honduran cuisine.

Local Vendors, Artists and Restaurants Invited to Participate



Festival organizers are also encouraging vendors, artists, and restaurants to participate in this year's celebration. Restaurants interested in showcasing their creativity can join the Plátano Showdown and incorporate plantains into their recipes.

The event brings together food and community while giving local businesses and cultural traditions a place in the spotlight.

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