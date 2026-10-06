Fall travel tips: BVI getaways, European Christmas markets, and smarter flight booking

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by BVI & Scrub Island Resort, Jawway Travel, Going.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom has tips for making the most of fall and holiday travel, whether you're dreaming of a Caribbean escape, a European Christmas market tour, or just a better deal on airfare.

British Virgin Islands

Now through early November is the unrushed season in the British Virgin Islands, a time when things naturally slow down. Visitors can enjoy the same incredible beaches, sailing, snorkeling, diving, and island hopping, but with fewer crowds and more affordable rates.

Private island resorts like Scrub Island Resort Spa and Marina offer a quieter BVI experience. Scrub Island is a 230-acre resort featuring 2 beaches, an intimate spa, world-class restaurants, a marina, and 52 rooms, plus a collection of 2- to 6-bedroom villas.

During the season, visitors can experience the BVI like a local — lingering over lunch, floating on the water, finding their own stretch of beach, or heading to an iconic full moon party.

For more information, visit bvitourism.com and scrubisland.com

European Christmas Markets

For travelers with a European Christmas market trip on their wish list, Bloom said this is a great year to go beyond a single city.

JayWay Travel, which specializes in customized European vacations, can create an itinerary connecting Europe's most festive destinations: Vienna and Munich for the classics, Prague for its storybook old town, Riga and Zagreb for something unexpected, or the United Kingdom, JayWay Travel's newest destination.

JayWay Travel handles all the planning and logistics, allowing travelers to focus on twinkling lights, markets, local food, and mulled wine.

Travelers who book a Christmas 2026 trip can save $1,000 with the code ENDLESS2026.

For more information, visit JayWayTravel.com

Smarter Flight Booking

Booking flights has always come with a worry: what if the price drops after you book?

Going, the flight deals app that has helped 10 million travelers save on airfare since 2015, announced a new price drop feature. If a fare drops 10% or more, Going alerts users with the dollar amount and instructions on how to claim it. If nothing changes, Going confirms the traveler got the best price available.

Travelers who have used the price drop feature and found a lower fare have saved around $150 per ticket.

2026 has brought nine straight months of airfare increases, but the Going app is still finding deals, with flights as low as $300 to the Caribbean and $600 to Europe.

For more information, visit going.com/pricedrop.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.