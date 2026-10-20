Fall Lifestyle Refresh: Joann Butler Shares Seasonal Essentials for the Home

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Lysol,TAST!EZ. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fall is a great time to refresh everyday routines, whether that means making household chores easier, preparing the home for gatherings, or stocking the freezer with convenient comfort food.

Lifestyle editor Joann Butler shared several of her fall finds, highlighting products from LG, Lysol and TAST!EZ.

Make Laundry Day Easier



Butler started with the LG WashTower with Center Control, which combines a full-size washer and dryer in a vertical design intended to take up less space.

According to Butler, the appliance uses built-in AI sensors to detect and select optimal settings for a load. The controls are positioned in the center, and smart features allow users to manage laundry remotely.

Butler also noted that LG has been recognized by Consumer Reports for appliance reliability for seven consecutive years and was recently named its best washer and dryer brand.

Bring Seasonal Scents Into the Home



For those hosting friends and family or spending more time at home, Butler also featured Lysol Air Sanitizer and two limited-edition seasonal scents.

Apple Cinnamon combines crisp apple and warm cinnamon notes, while Winter Woods features fresh pine and subtle wood notes.

According to the segment, Lysol Air Sanitizer kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria in the air and helps eliminate odors. The seasonal varieties can be found at major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, and Kroger.

Add an Easy Snack to the Freezer



Butler's final pick came from TAST!EZ frozen snack lineup.

The snacks are described as crispy on the outside with cheese and sauce-filled centers, eliminating the need for a separate dipping sauce. They can be prepared in an air fryer or oven in minutes.

The segment highlighted three options: Mini Creamy Garlic Mozzarella Sticks, Mini Marinara Mozzarella Sticks, and Cheddar & Bacon Potato Bites. Butler selected the bacon and potato variety as her personal favorite.

According to Butler, the snacks are priced at $4.99 per box and can be found at major retailers.

From simplifying laundry to creating a seasonal atmosphere and keeping quick snacks on hand, Butler's selections offer several ways to bring a fall refresh into everyday routines.

For additional information, the segment directs viewers to LifeMinute.tv or LifeMinute TV on Instagram.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.