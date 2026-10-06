Fall is the perfect time to visit Carlsbad, California, for a relaxing getaway

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Visit Carlsbad. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fall is one of the best times of the year to visit Carlsbad, California, where the weather is ideal and the pace is peaceful.

Carlsbad is built around relaxation. A visit might start with a coastal walk, a Pilates session on the beach, a round of golf, or a spa day, and wrap up with dinner in the Carlsbad Village. It's an easy, low-key getaway that works for groups, families, and solo travelers alike.

The city has more than 55 miles of scenic hiking and mountain biking trails, more than anywhere else in San Diego County. Water lovers can paddleboard, kayak, or surf. Visitors can also enjoy the golf courses, do yoga on the beach, or take in an outdoor sound bath.

The sunsets are a standout.

"We have the most magical multi-colored golden sunsets that never miss. You have to see it with your very own eyes. Carlsbad is really that beautiful," luxury travel editor and lifestyle expert Jennifer Chan said.

A wellness destination with deep roots

Wellness has a long history in Carlsbad. Mineral water was discovered there in the 1800s, and that tradition continues today with spa treatments available at the Miraval Spa at the Park Hyatt Aviara and the spa at La Costa at the Omni La Costa.

Outdoor wellness options include birdwatching and kayaking. Visitors can also book an art class at Barrio Glassworks or try their hand at pottery.

"In Carlsbad, we're all about slowing down and enjoying life, so we have a lot of leisurely activities that are going to make sure that you feel refreshed and rejuvenated by the time you head home," Chan said.

Where to stay

Carlsbad offers a range of accommodations to fit different travel styles.

The Beach Terrace is an intimate beachfront property with the sand just steps away and easy access to the Carlsbad Village's restaurants and shopping.

The Omni La Costa features an award-winning spa and multiple swimming pools, making it a popular choice for families.

For a more elevated experience, the Park Hyatt Aviara offers wellness and dining options set on beautiful grounds.

Getting there

Carlsbad is easy to reach, with several nonstop flights from major hubs including Phoenix, Denver, and San Francisco flying directly into the Carlsbad Airport, located just minutes from the city.

For more information and to start planning a trip, visit VisitCarlsbad.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.