Fall Home Improvement Tips to Keep Your Home Safe and Comfortable

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by First Alert, 3M, Midea. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fall can be an ideal time to tackle home improvement projects, both indoors and outside. From checking essential safety equipment to preparing heating and cooling systems for changing temperatures, a few seasonal projects can help homeowners get their spaces ready for the months ahead.

TV personality and home improvement expert George Oliphant shared several fall home tips focused on safety, indoor air filtration, and year-round comfort.

Don't Forget About Smoke Alarm Maintenance

Smoke alarms are an important part of home safety, but routine maintenance can sometimes be overlooked.

Oliphant highlighted a new First Alert smoke alarm designed to address common maintenance issues. One feature is a replacement reminder that provides a gentle tone three to five days before the battery becomes critically low, rather than relying solely on a low-battery chirp.

The alarm also includes LED indicators displaying alarm and battery status, a larger testing button, and a side-load battery drawer designed to make battery changes easier.

Check Your HVAC Air Filter

As temperatures cool and people spend more time inside, Oliphant also recommends checking and replacing HVAC air filters.

Regular filter changes can help capture airborne particles while also supporting HVAC performance. The segment highlighted a Filtrete air filter designed to capture microscopic particles, including allergens and bacteria.

According to Oliphant, most one-inch filters should be replaced at least every three months, while filters measuring four inches or thicker should be changed at least every 12 months.

Homeowners may want to replace filters more often if they have pets, concerns about allergens, frequent HVAC use, ongoing home renovations, or live in particularly dusty environments.

Consider Your Heating and Cooling System

Fall can also provide an opportunity to evaluate aging heating and cooling equipment.

Oliphant highlighted a compact, modular air-handling system designed to simplify the replacement of older equipment, along with a heating and cooling system that uses inverter technology to provide cooling and heating throughout the year.

The featured system is also designed for quiet operation, helping reduce noise from heating and cooling equipment while maintaining indoor comfort.

Taking care of seasonal maintenance before colder weather arrives can give homeowners an opportunity to address important areas of the home, from smoke alarms and air filters to heating and cooling equipment.

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