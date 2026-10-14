Fall Home Fix-Ups: Expert Tips to Refresh Your Home Before the Holidays

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Be the Best Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As cooler temperatures arrive and the holiday season approaches, homeowners may want to take care of a few important maintenance and upgrade projects before guests start arriving. Home improvement and lifestyle experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade recently highlighted several ways to refresh and improve a home, from restoring hardwood floors to upgrading bathroom ventilation and preparing for electric vehicle charging.

One of the first areas they recommend addressing is flooring. Hardwood floors often make a strong first impression, and refinishing worn surfaces can dramatically transform the look of a home. According to the experts, Bona waterborne finishing systems offer advantages such as low odor, low volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and faster drying and curing times compared to some traditional alternatives. Visit Bona.com for more information.

Another often-overlooked maintenance task involves the home's water heater. Over time, sediment and mineral deposits can accumulate inside the tank, potentially contributing to corrosion, reduced efficiency, lower water pressure, and cloudy water. Emery and Wade recommend adding water heater maintenance to a homeowner's seasonal checklist and note that tools designed to help remove sediment can simplify the process. Visit Home Depot.

With holiday entertaining on the horizon, the bathroom is another space worth evaluating. Proper ventilation can help maintain air quality and comfort while guests are visiting. The experts highlighted Broan-Nutone bathroom exhaust fan models that combine ventilation with smart technology features, including Bluetooth speakers, customizable lighting options, and adjustable airflow settings. Visit Broan-Nutone.com for more information.

Technology is also making its way into the garage. For homeowners with electric vehicles, residential Level 2 charging systems continue to evolve with smarter energy-management capabilities. Emery and Wade discussed Schneider Charge, charging technology that can automatically adjust power consumption based on a home's electrical demand, helping optimize charging performance while working within existing electrical capacity. Visit SE.com for more information.

Many of these improvements focus not only on convenience but also on long-term home maintenance and efficiency. By addressing key areas such as flooring, water heaters, ventilation, and vehicle charging infrastructure, homeowners can make their homes more functional and better prepared for family gatherings and seasonal entertaining.