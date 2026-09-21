Fall fun guide: Birthday parties, Halloween costumes, sun safety, and Gulf Coast travel

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Chuck E. Cheese, Jakks Pacific and Disguise, Melanoma Research Alliance, Hilton. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fall is just around the corner, and lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio has some great finds and reminders to help welcome the new season, from birthday party planning to Halloween costumes, sun safety, and a Gulf Coast getaway.

If a birthday party is on the horizon, Chuck E. Cheese is making it easier and more affordable with a new $99.99 birthday package for six kids. The package includes two hours of unlimited gameplay, food, a birthday show, the ticket blaster experience for the birthday kid, and upgraded prizes.

For families with sensory-sensitive kids, Chuck E. Cheese also offers sensory-sensitive birthday parties featuring dim lighting and lower sound levels for a more comfortable celebration.

"Chuck E. Cheese has more than 20 million birthday parties under its belt since 1977, so they know birthdays," Buccio said.

Booking is available at chuckecheese.com.

This Halloween season, Disguise is bringing the year's biggest movies, shows, and games to life with costumes for the whole family. This year's lineup includes K-Pop Demon Hunters, Minecraft, and Toy Story 5, making it easy to coordinate family costumes and have fun together.

Jakks Pacific also has toys inspired by favorites like Sonic and Disney, keeping the fun going long after Halloween. Disguise costumes are available at Target, Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, and Spirit Halloween.

As fall arrives, sun safety remains just as important as it was during summer. Kids continue spending time outdoors at school, on the playground, and at sports. Fall football means hours in the sun between tailgating and sitting in the stands, and road trips to the mountains or visits to the pumpkin patch call for the same sun protection as a day at the beach.

Keeping sunscreen handy, reapplying regularly, and using hats, protective clothing, and shade whenever possible is a simple routine that can make a difference. The Melanoma Research Alliance works to reinforce this message year-round. Visit their site for more information.

For a fall escape, the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, located in Northwest Florida, just completed a $35 million property-wide renovation. It is the only full-service hotel of its kind on the Gulf Coast.

Families can enjoy refreshed accommodations, select suites with bunk bed areas, a newly renovated indoor pool, a new pizza oven, and the full-service Serenity Spa. The resort also offers easy access to golf, shopping, state parks, and nearby attractions via a complimentary shuttle service.

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