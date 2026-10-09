Fall Essentials: Expert Picks for Style, Skincare, Easy Meals, and Home Comfort

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As temperatures begin to change and the holiday season approaches, many consumers are looking for products that can simplify daily routines while helping them stay comfortable, organized, and prepared for the busy months ahead. According to entertainment expert Josh McBride, this season's standout essentials range from versatile fashion and skincare products to convenient meal solutions and home-care innovations.

One option for updating a fall wardrobe is the ChillFlex collection by Kenneth Cole, available at Men's Wearhouse. The collection features lightweight shirts, polos, and layering pieces designed to adapt to changing temperatures throughout the season. According to McBride, the apparel combines comfort, breathability, and stretch, making it suitable for both casual and more polished looks. The collection also includes pieces such as mock-neck and quarter-zip sweaters made from lightweight merino wool and polyester blends.

For those focused on skincare, L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer offers a three-in-one approach designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improve skin texture, and help create a more even skin tone. The moisturizer contains glycolic acid, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, ingredients commonly used for exfoliation, brightening, and hydration. According to information shared during the segment, users may see visible improvements in fine lines and skin texture within weeks of regular use.

Busy families searching for convenient dinner options may appreciate the new Banquet Mega Crispy Chicken Tenders. Designed for quick preparation in an air fryer, the product features 100% white meat chicken and provides 16 grams of protein per serving. The tenders are intended to deliver a restaurant-style crispy chicken experience while offering a fast and easy weeknight meal solution.

The segment also highlighted Essential Prenatal from Ritual, a prenatal supplement now available at Costco locations nationwide. The formula contains 12 key nutrients designed to support nutritional needs before and during pregnancy. According to the company, the product is backed by a published clinical study evaluating the user experience of those taking the supplement. Costco members can purchase a two-month supply through a convenient two-pack option.

As more people bring plants indoors during the fall season, household pests can become a concern. Zevo's Flying Insect Trap is designed to help capture fungus gnats and other flying insects using dual blue and ultraviolet light technology. The trap operates continuously, requires no messy cleanup, and is designed to help protect indoor plants while maintaining a comfortable home environment.

Whether preparing for cooler weather, streamlining meal preparation, refreshing a skincare routine, or maintaining indoor spaces, these products offer practical solutions aimed at helping consumers navigate the fall season with greater convenience and comfort.

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