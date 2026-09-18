Fall beauty refresh: Top skincare, makeup, and hair picks from a lifestyle expert

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With a new season comes the perfect opportunity to refresh your beauty and skincare routine. Beauty and lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila shares a few of her favorite finds for a fresh fall glow up.

For an overnight skincare upgrade, the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer is designed to give skin serious overnight TLC. Think of it as a hard-working, at-home resurfacing treatment combined with the hydration of a night cream.

The moisturizer combines three exfoliating acids with vitamin C to brighten and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration. The result is smoother-looking skin, a more even tone, and visibly reduced fine lines and wrinkles.

"It's clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and skin texture in just two weeks," De Avila said.

Inspired by professional dermatological peels, the moisturizer is applied at night and works while you sleep. It retails for around $31 on Amazon.

Glow-focused makeup is everywhere right now, and Epic Light Beauty is all about that lit-from-within look. Their new Luminescent Glow Gel, along with the Never Settled Radiant Cheek and Lip Blushes and Lip Flip Tints, are lightweight and designed to give a fresh, healthy-looking glow without feeling heavy on the skin.

"What I love about these formulas, they combine makeup with skin-supporting ingredients like peptides," De Avila said. "So instead of leaving your skin feeling heavy, it's super light and enhances your natural radiance."

Epic Light Beauty was founded with a focus on making beauty feel more inclusive, effortless, and skin-supportive.

Many women experience changes in their hair during perimenopause and menopause, including loss of volume and increased dullness. The Soapbox Biotin & Superfruit Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner is formulated with ingredients including biotin, collagen, elderberry, and plum oil to help support healthier-looking, fuller-feeling hair.

"It's a simple way to give your hair some extra nourishment and volume while your body is going through some changes," De Avila said.

"Sometimes a little boost in your hair can make you feel like a whole new woman."

Whether you are refreshing your skincare, adding a little glow to your makeup, or giving your hair some extra love, the new season is the perfect excuse to refresh your routine. For more finds, follow Yesi De Avila on Instagram at @YesiStyleMedia or visit yesi.style.com.

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