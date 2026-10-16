Fall Beauty Refresh: Grace Gold Shares Her Must-Haves for the Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello, L’Oreal & Philips Lumea. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As temperatures change, your beauty routine may need a seasonal refresh. Products and routines that worked during the summer may not always be the best fit for fall, when changing weather can bring new beauty and skincare needs.

Beauty and lifestyle journalist Grace Gold recently shared several of her fall picks, including products for keeping your smile fresh, stepping up your nighttime skincare routine, and bringing beauty technology into your home.

Start the Fall Refresh With Your Smile

Gold recommends starting at the top with oral care and highlighted Hello Super Fresh Toothpaste, which is available in spearmint and peppermint varieties.

According to Gold, the toothpaste is made with farm-grown mint, reduces plaque, and whitens teeth. She also noted that the product is vegan and does not contain dyes, artificial flavors, sweeteners, parabens, or titanium dioxide.

Give Your Nighttime Skincare Routine a Boost

Changing temperatures can also affect your skin, making fall a good opportunity to revisit your skincare routine.

Gold highlighted L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer. She described the product as having a balm-like texture designed to melt into the skin without feeling overly thick or heavy.

According to Gold, the moisturizer was inspired by dermatological peels and combines exfoliation, hydration, and ingredients intended to help even the appearance of skin tone.

The moisturizer includes glycolic acid, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Gold said it is tested for all skin tones, types and textures.

Beauty Technology Comes Home

Gold's final recommendation brings technology into the at-home beauty routine.

She highlighted the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Pro, an at-home IPL hair-removal device featuring real-time audio guidance. According to Gold, the device provides spoken feedback during use, including guidance about whether the user needs to adjust the distance between flashes.

The device also includes attachments designed for different areas of the body and face. During the segment, Gold said users can see visible results in two treatments and cited a claim of more than 90% hair reduction in three treatments.

From refreshing your everyday essentials to adding new technology to your routine, Gold's picks offer several ways to update your beauty regimen for the fall season.

For additional information about the featured products, Gold recommends visiting the individual brands' websites.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.