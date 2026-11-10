Fall and Game-Day Essentials for Tailgates, Watch Parties and Everyday Life

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you're getting into the fall spirit, preparing for a tailgate or hosting friends for a watch party, a few seasonal essentials can help you make the most of game day.

Lifestyle and entertainment expert Josh McBride shared several of his fall must-haves, including a daily probiotic supplement, outdoor protection against mosquitoes and ticks, and apparel for representing your favorite team.

Add a Probiotic to Your Wellness Routine

McBride highlighted Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic, which the segment says recently launched across 625 U.S. Costco warehouses in a Costco-exclusive 75-count bottle.

According to the segment, the three-in-one formula combines prebiotics, 12 probiotic strains and a postbiotic in one daily capsule. The product is marketed as supporting gut and immune health.

Additional benefits promoted during the segment include supporting digestion, regularity, immunity, mood, stress balance and sleep quality.

McBride also highlighted a promotional offer running from November 23 through December 20, during which the product is expected to be $10 off at Costco.

Keep Mosquitoes and Ticks Away From the Tailgate

South Florida's warm weather can mean mosquitoes remain an issue even during football season.

McBride featured an on-body mosquito and tick repellent designed for use at tailgates, backyard gatherings and other outdoor activities.

According to the segment, the repellent provides up to eight hours of non-sticky protection while conditioning and moisturizing the skin.

The transcript appears to render the brand name inconsistently, so I’ve left the brand out rather than introduce an incorrect product name. The product was said to be available through retailers including Amazon, Target, Lowe's, Walmart and The Home Depot.

Rep Your Favorite Team

For fans heading to the stadium or watching from home, McBride also showcased game-day apparel from Champs Sports.

The retailer offers jerseys, T-shirts and caps that can help fans represent their favorite teams at a tailgate, in the stands or during a watch party.

The featured pieces are also designed to work beyond game day as part of everyday fall outfits. The apparel is available in Champs Sports stores and online.

From supporting a wellness routine to preparing for an outdoor tailgate and finding the right team gear, McBride's picks cover several ways to get ready for fall and football season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.