Election Day in Broward County: Joe Scott Shares What Voters Need to Know Before Heading to the Polls

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County Supervisor of Elections. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

It’s Election Day in Broward County, and voters who have not yet cast their ballots still have time to make their voices heard.

Joe Scott returned to the studio to share important reminders for voters, including when polls close, what identification to bring, and how to make sure you head to the correct polling location.

Polls Are Open Until 7 P.M.



Polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Joe Scott encouraged voters not to wait until the last minute, but emphasized that anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. will still have an opportunity to vote.

Bring a Current ID



Voters should also make sure they have appropriate identification before heading to the polls.

Joe Scott said a current Florida ID or driver’s license will work for most voters. Other forms of identification, including a passport or passport card, may also be accepted. He stressed that voters should pay particular attention to whether their identification has expired.

Know Your Assigned Polling Place



Election Day voting works differently from early voting. Instead of choosing from multiple early voting sites, voters must go to the polling place assigned based on where they live.

Joe Scott said voters can visit BrowardVotes.gov and use the site's address lookup tool to determine exactly where they need to go to cast their ballot.

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