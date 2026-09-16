Dietitian shares easy back-to-school breakfast and lunch ideas for busy parents

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Evergreen Waffles, Libby’s Vegetables and Miltons. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A registered dietitian is sharing simple, nutritious food options to help parents navigate the chaos of back-to-school mornings and lunchtime.

Whitney Stuart, MS, RDN, a dietitian and diabetes educator, highlighted several products designed to make healthy eating easier for kids and parents alike.

Stuart pointed to Eat Evergreen, a frozen waffle and pancake brand, as an easy breakfast solution.

"This was created by mom Emily Grodin, who was just confused with all of the ingredients found in the frozen section," Stuart said.

The brand offers thick and fluffy pancakes, protein pancakes, and thick and fluffy waffles made with hidden vegetables, whole grains, avocado oil, and maple syrup. Stuart said the products go from the freezer to a toaster or microwave in minutes, and can even be packed frozen in lunchboxes to defrost by midday.

"They don't even use powders in their protein. They actually use Greek yogurt and egg whites to provide protein in their waffles," Stuart said.

Eat Evergreen products are available at Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, and Sprouts. Stuart also pushed back on the idea that canned vegetables are less nutritious than fresh or frozen options.

"Not only are canned vegetables a convenient, low-cost way to get easy vegetables on the table year-round, but they increase diversity, and they do provide so much nutrition just as much as frozen or fresh does because they're picked at peak," Stuart said.

She highlighted Libby's vegetables, which are grown and packed in the U.S. and stored only in water and salt, as a practical option for lunchboxes or for toddlers learning to self-serve.

For snacks, Stuart recommended looking for whole grains on the label and pointed to Milton's as a go-to option. The brand offers gluten-free crackers and a cauliflower-packed pizza loaded with vegetables and whole grains.

When asked for a quick five-minute lunch or after-school snack idea, Stuart kept it simple.

"We're looking for veggies and protein or veggies and fiber. So throw those Milton's crackers onto your plate with some Libby's vegetables and then throw in a protein waffle for fun and spread it with some nut butter," Stuart said.

More information is available at WhitnessNutrition.com. Additional recipes can be found on the Eat Evergreen and Libby's websites.

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