Chevrolet unveils new Silverado at State Fair of Texas with gen 6 V8, Super Cruise towing

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Chevrolet. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Chevrolet has unveiled its all-new Silverado at the State Fair of Texas, touting the truck as the most powerful and most advanced the company has ever built.

Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, said the new Silverado was designed around what customers have been asking for.

"We talked to our customers all the time, and they tell us they want more capability. They tell us they want more connectivity and technology, and they tell us they want more choice. They tell us they want it still to be a Chevrolet. I think our engineers have delivered on all of those things," Bell said.

The new Silverado features an all-new generation 6 V8 engine family. The 5.7L V8 tows 13,700 pounds, which Bell said is more than any other truck in its class. The 6.6L V8 delivers the most horsepower of any naturally aspirated V8 in the segment. The standard 2.7L engine produces 455 ft-pounds of torque, a segment exclusive.

The truck's 3.0L Duramax diesel engine, paired with a 34-gallon tank, gives the Silverado a range of more than 900 miles.

Inside, the Silverado features a multiplex center console with a foldable workspace and MagSafe chargers. The truck offers up to 60 inches of screens and integrates Google Gemini AI, which allows drivers to control vehicle functions through natural conversation.

"You can say things like, ' My windows are foggy. It will defrost the windows," Bell said.

The new Silverado also comes equipped with Super Cruise, a hands-free driving system that works both on the road and while towing. Chevrolet said the system now covers more than 630,000 miles of mapped roads, which Bell said is 5 times more than the nearest competitor.

The all-new Silverado starts at $38,600.

"Value is a cornerstone of Chevrolet. It's a promise we make to our customers every day," Bell said. "In today's world, when consumers are concerned about value. This truck delivers."

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