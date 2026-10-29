Celebrate National Sandwich Day With a Tasty Deal From Pepsi and DoorDash

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Limor Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Sandwich lovers, this one's for you. National Sandwich Day is here, and a special offer from Pepsi and DoorDash is making it easier to celebrate while supporting local restaurants.

Save $15 on Your Order



Through November 4, Pepsi is offering customers $15 off a DoorDash order of $25 or more with the purchase of a Pepsi-Cola beverage, according to the interview. More than 2,500 restaurants across the country are participating in the promotion.

The promotion is also designed to encourage diners to discover neighborhood restaurants and support local businesses. Pepsi's Local Eats To Serve Pepsi platform was highlighted as another way the brand helps connect customers with local dining spots.

DoorDash gives diners the flexibility to order ahead for pickup or have their food delivered.

South Florida Sandwiches to Try

For sandwich fans in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the segment highlighted several local options available through the promotion.

Those include subs, Cuban sandwiches, and other specialty creations from South Florida restaurants, giving diners plenty of choices for turning National Sandwich Day into a local food adventure.

And, of course, the idea is to pair that sandwich with a cold Pepsi.

Whether you're craving a classic sub, a Cuban sandwich or something a little different, the promotion offers another reason to explore the local restaurant scene.

The deal continues through November 4, because, as the segment put it, sandwiches deserve more than just one day.

Visit Doordash.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County Supervisor of Elections. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.