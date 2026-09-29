Celebrate National Coffee Day with coffee cocktails and liqueurs to make at home

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Lifestyle expert Jamie O'Donnell is rounding up the best pours and coffee cocktails to shake up at home for National Coffee Day.

Disaronno Originale

First up is a taste of Italy with a 500-year history. Disaronno Originale is the world's favorite Italian liqueur, dating back to 1525 and enjoyed in more than 160 countries.

"Love for a smooth, almond-kissed flavor and rich aroma. You'll recognize its signature square bottle instantly," O'Donnell said.

It can be enjoyed over ice, in a dessert sour, or in a spritz. For National Coffee Day, O'Donnell recommends pairing it with coffee in a coffee amaretto sour. Disaronno Originale is available at ABC Fine Wine, Total Wine, and Publix for $29.99.

Tia Maria

Next is the cold brew coffee liqueur behind the very first espresso martini. Tia Maria inspired the original espresso martini in 1983 and has been a coffee icon since 1950.

"Crafted with 100% arabica beans from Brazil and paired with a patented roasting method and cold brew extraction for a smooth, balanced pour that notes of chocolate and pipe tobacco," O'Donnell said.

Tia Maria can be sipped neat, over ice, or used in your own coffee creation. It is available at ABC Fine Wine, Total Wine, Publix, and Winn-Dixie Liquors for $28.99.

Averna Amaro

For those looking to embrace the Italian after-dinner ritual, O'Donnell recommends Averna Amaro, an authentic Sicilian amaro made with the same recipe since 1868.

"It combines natural citrus and Mediterranean herbs for a smooth, bittersweet flavor with notes of bitter orange and licorice," O'Donnell said.

It can be enjoyed neat, over ice with an orange twist, or in an Averna Cafe Tonic for National Coffee Day. Averna Amaro is available at ABC Fine Wine, Total Wine, and Big Daddy's Liquors for $39.99.

Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey

Rounding out the list is an American original: Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey, an award-winning rye from Baltimore.

"The modern take on Maryland style, where bold spice meets a softer, richer finish. The small batch is layered and easy to love, with notes of vanilla, honey, caramel, warm baking spice, and hints of Golden Delicious apple," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell calls it the natural partner for coffee, recommending it in a revolver cocktail, where the whiskey brings the warmth and the coffee brings out the rye's sweeter notes. Sagamore Small Batch Rye Whiskey is available at ABC Fine Wine, Total Wine, and Big Daddy's Liquors for $39.

All of today's recipes are available at jamieo.co

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