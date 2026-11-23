Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by KIDDE. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Carbon monoxide is a potentially dangerous threat because you can't see, smell, or taste it. Understanding the possible symptoms and having properly functioning carbon monoxide alarms can help families recognize a problem before it becomes more serious.

Dr. Travis Stork, an emergency room physician, shared important information about carbon monoxide exposure, detection, and steps families can take to make their homes safer.

Recognize the Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Exposure



Although many Americans are familiar with carbon monoxide, research discussed during the segment indicated that roughly half may be unfamiliar with its symptoms.

That can be particularly concerning because carbon monoxide exposure may produce symptoms that resemble the flu.

Dr. Travis Stork says symptoms can include headache, confusion, and nausea, which can make it difficult for people to immediately recognize what's happening.

He recalled an experience early in his career as an emergency room physician when an entire family arrived at the hospital experiencing similar symptoms at the same time.

The family believed they had the flu, but Dr. Travis Stork recognized that everyone getting sick simultaneously could signal something else. The cause turned out to be carbon monoxide exposure.

Why Carbon Monoxide Detection Matters



Because carbon monoxide can't be detected through sight, smell, or taste, Dr. Travis Stork emphasized the importance of having working CO alarms in the home.

He compared carbon monoxide detection to checking blood pressure. Both can represent potentially serious health concerns that may not be obvious without a way to measure or detect them.

For families, that makes reliable detection an important part of home safety.

Where Should You Put Carbon Monoxide Alarms?



Dr. Travis Stork recommends having carbon monoxide alarms on each floor of the home. In his own house, he says alarms are also positioned outside sleeping areas so they can be heard at night.

The segment also highlighted newer generations of CO alarms designed to help provide reliable detection.

Awareness Can Make a Difference



Carbon monoxide exposure can affect an entire household, including children and pets. Learning the symptoms and understanding the importance of working alarms can help families be better prepared.

Dr. Travis Stork's key message is simple: because people can't rely on their senses to detect carbon monoxide, properly functioning alarms are critical to recognizing a potential threat.

Viewers were directed to kiddie.com/cause-for-alarm for additional information about carbon monoxide risks and safety.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.