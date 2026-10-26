Caneswear highlights 2001 Team Adidas jerseys for Miami fans ahead of game day

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Fans looking to gear up for game day can shop the 2001 Team Adidas jerseys at Caneswear, available with a name on the back or blank.

Game day is here, and Caneswear is highlighting its 2001 Team Adidas jerseys for fans looking to dress the part.

Shoppers can choose a jersey with a name on the back or a blank one to complete their game day look. Matching options are also available for younger fans.

The jerseys can be purchased in-store or online at CanesWear.com.

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