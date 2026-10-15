Broward County Elections Are Underway: Key Voting Dates and Deadlines to Know

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Election season is already underway in Broward County, and voters have several options for casting their ballots.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott shared important dates and information voters should know, including deadlines for requesting and returning vote-by-mail ballots and when in-person early voting begins.

According to Scott, vote-by-mail ballots have already been sent out, but eligible voters who still want one have time to submit a request. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is October 22.

Scott encouraged voters not to wait until the last minute because time is needed for the elections office to mail the ballot and for voters to return it.

Vote-by-Mail Ballots Must Arrive by Election Night



One of the most important reminders for voters involves the deadline for returning vote-by-mail ballots.

According to Scott, a completed ballot must reach the Broward County elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Night. Simply having the ballot postmarked by Election Day is not enough.

Voters who do not want to return their ballots through the mail will have another option once early voting begins.

Early Voting Begins October 19



Beginning October 19, Broward County will have 30 locations open for in-person early voting. Those locations can also be used to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots.

Early voting will continue through November 1, with locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. During that period, voters can choose which early voting location they want to use.

The same 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours apply to dropping off vote-by-mail ballots at those locations.

Scott emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the early voting period. Once early voting ends, voters have fewer options for casting a ballot in person or dropping off a vote-by-mail ballot.

Requesting a Mail Ballot Doesn't Mean You Have to Use It



Voters who request a vote-by-mail ballot still have flexibility.

Scott explained that someone who receives a mail ballot can still decide to vote in person at an early voting location instead. A voter may also fill out a vote-by-mail ballot and choose to drop it off at an early voting location rather than return it through the mail.

The different options are intended to give Broward County voters greater flexibility in deciding when and how to cast their ballots.

For additional election information, Scott recommended visiting BrowardVotes.gov or following@BrowardVotes on social media.

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