Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MSC Cruises. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Thinking about turning your holiday shopping into a vacation? Black Friday deals could offer an opportunity to save on your next cruise.

Travel expert Sarah Greaves, also known as “Jet Set Sarah,” highlighted a Black Friday promotion from MSC Cruises offering up to 40% off cruise fares and up to $1,000 in onboard credit. The segment says the offer runs through November 27.

Cruise From Miami

For South Florida travelers, Sarah Greaves highlighted several options sailing from Miami, including short getaways and longer Caribbean vacations.

She also shared her experience aboard MSC World America, which is homeported in Miami, describing cruising as an option that can work particularly well for multigenerational families because everyone can choose activities that fit their interests.

Travelers looking beyond the Caribbean can also consider MSC Cruises sailings in Europe, including itineraries departing from Barcelona.

Tips for First-Time Cruisers

Sarah Greaves says one benefit of cruising is convenience. Travelers can unpack once while the ship takes them to multiple destinations.

Cruises can also be customized around different interests, whether travelers want to spend more time at the spa, explore dining options, or focus on activities and destinations.

For travelers interested in the Black Friday offer, the segment directs viewers to MSC Cruises USA to explore available sailings and book before the promotion ends.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.