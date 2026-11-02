Bianca Dottin Shares Game-Day Essentials for the Ultimate Tailgate or Watch Party

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Whether you're cheering from the stands, heading to a tailgate, or watching from the comfort of your couch, having a few essentials on hand can help make game day more enjoyable.

Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shared several of her game-day must-haves, featuring products for keeping unwanted bugs away, satisfying snack cravings, representing your favorite team, and getting comfortable while watching the action.

Keep Bugs Out of the Watch Party



For fans hosting at home, Dottin highlighted the Zevo compact flying insect trap designed for smaller spaces.

The device uses blue and ultraviolet light to attract flying insects and operates continuously. The product claims to trap and kill 99.9% of trapped bugs and is designed to be easy to set up.

Zevo Compact Flying Insect Trap is available at all major retailers.

Stock Up on Easy Game-Day Snacks



No football watch party is complete without snacks.

Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks are an easy option to enjoy throughout the game. The company has been making smoked meats since 1962, according to the segment.

The meat sticks are slow-cooked and hardwood-smoked. The brand uses meat raised without antibiotics or added hormones and does not use artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

The products are available through retailers including Costco, Walmart, Giant, and Kroger, and online at vermontsmokeandcure.com.

Show Your Miami Team Spirit



For fans heading to the stadium or a tailgate, Dottin also showcased team apparel from Champs Sports.

Miami Dolphins fans can choose from options such as a camo cap, Nike jersey, or team T-shirt. Champs Sports offers licensed team apparel designed to work for both game days and everyday wardrobes.

The gear is available in stores and online at champsports.com.

Stay Cozy While Watching the Game



Dottin's final pick is for fans who prefer getting comfortable while watching their favorite teams.

Minky Couture is a luxury blanket brand whose collegiate collection includes approximately 90 schools, according to the segment. The company also has partnerships involving the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Boston Red Sox.

The blankets representing all 32 NHL teams are expected to be available beginning in December.

Giving back is another part of the company's mission. According to Dottin, Minky Couture donates thousands of blankets each month to NICUs and communities in need. Find them at minkycouture.com

From snacks and team gear to a more comfortable watch party, Bianca Dottin's selections offer several ways to prepare for your next game day, whether you're watching at home or cheering from the stadium.

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