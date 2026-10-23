Barbara Joly Shares How Modern Design and Comfort Come Together in a New Sofa

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CHITA Living. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A sofa can make a visual statement, but it also needs to be a comfortable place to sit, relax, and live.

Barbara Joly joined the show to discuss a furniture collaboration centered on bringing those two priorities together. According to Joly, the project began with a shared belief that modern furniture should be visually refined while remaining comfortable and easy to live with.

Balancing Design With Everyday Comfort

Joly said the collaboration combines her team's design perspective with the furniture company's expertise in motion engineering, manufacturing, and comfort.

Rather than focusing solely on appearance, the design process sought to create furniture that could deliver a modern aesthetic while remaining practical for everyday use.

Inspired by Clean, Precise Design

The sofa's aesthetic draws inspiration from Bauhaus and 1950s design, according to Joly. She described an emphasis on clean architecture, clean lines, and precise details.

But creating a visually structured silhouette was only part of the process.

Joly said the team also wanted the sofa to appear soft and inviting, helping balance its architectural influences with the comfort expected from a piece of living-room furniture.

Proportions Make a Difference

Another important consideration was proportion.

Joly explained that the team paid close attention to the sofa's proportions and depth to create a balance between its design, architecture and comfort.

The design also explores the relationship between vertical and horizontal lines to create a silhouette intended to appear clear, structured and distinctive.

The result reflects the collaboration's central approach: combining modern visual design with a piece of furniture intended to remain comfortable and inviting for everyday living.

Viewers interested in learning more can visit CHITAliving.com.

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